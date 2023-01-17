CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures were well above average today and just a few degrees shy of a record.

Breezy but quiet tonight and cooler. Feeling chilly with the breeze as colder air moves in briefly. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s tonight as clouds continue to filter in.

It won’t be as warm tomorrow as it was today, but still above average with highs in the low 40s. A cool breeze during the day.

Mostly cloudy and quiet until later at night when our next round of showers moves in, closer to 10 p.m.

THREE MORE systems this week. The first will be rain Wednesday night/early Thursday. Sunny breaks with a few scattered showers late Thursday. Second system will be a wintry mix by Friday. Third is rain/snow Sunday late into Monday.

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising. The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER for the remainder of the month.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.