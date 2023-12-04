CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, we’ll see cloudy skies and most of us stay dry. In the snowbelt, we’ll see a chilly rain mixed with a few wet snowflakes until mid-evening before drying out.

Temperatures will be seasonably chilly, in the upper 30s.

Tonight, all are dry, cloudy, cold and quiet with temperatures in the lower 30s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

The active pattern continues Tuesday with a rain/snow mix. Higher coverage. There could be some light accumulations in spots on Tuesday, but not expecting much, maybe around an inch for most, maybe 2 inches in the snowbelt.

Widespread rain redevelops late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer but it will also be pretty windy.

A period of “milder” air which should last around 3-4 days starting Thursday then colder next week starting late Sunday/Monday.

