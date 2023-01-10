CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly cloudy and generally quiet tonight into most of the day tomorrow before our next system moves in.

Not as cold as the past few nights, but still chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Predominantly cloudy skies tomorrow with much warmer temperatures, in the upper 40s. We are dry with some light showers moving in late evening and overnight.

Next system to watch arrives Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 50s with widespread steady rain.

The rain will change over into a wintry mix and snow late Thursday evening as temperatures fall into the low 30s with all snow Friday during the first half of the day.

General accumulations will occur with some lake effect late Friday/Saturday.

Temps will rebound briefly early next week…

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.