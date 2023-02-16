CLEVELAND (WJW) – Our severe threat has moved well to the south and out of Ohio. We could hear a rumble of thunder through the night with gusty conditions but we aren’t expecting severe weather tonight. Here’s the breakdown:

Today’s futurecast:

Damp with a few showers through the night. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s this evening before the cold front moves in late tonight.

It’s more about the colder air filtering in behind the front. Watch as temperatures go from the upper 50s this evening to the upper 20s by daybreak.

Winds will gust up to 25-30 MPH, making our 20s feel more like the teens all day long. Find your winter gear and bundle up if you’re heading out.

Several streaks of scattered lake-enhanced snow around Friday under a mainly cloudy sky.

Here’s tomorrow’s futurecast, note that the snow showers will not be widespread, meaning some backyards won’t see the flakes flying.

Little to no snow accumulations. Isolated locations in the snowbelt could see around an inch.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: