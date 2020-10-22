Rain will end this morning for sunshine and 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The rain will finally end today.

Showers are covering parts of Northeast Ohio Thursday morning, but once they move out we’ll see sunshine and warm temps.

The showers are beginning to thin out, but in a few hours, they’ll be history.

We’ll be unseasonably warm today with highs nearing 80 degrees.

It will just be a short break from the rain.

Showers return Friday late afternoon.

Colder air returns next week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

