Rain will end this morning; brief appearance from the sun late in the day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The morning rain will end for a brief appearance from the sun today.

Weather models show rain tapering off around 8 a.m.

Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid-40’s.

The clouds will be around through lunchtime.

We’ll see late day sun. Temperatures will warm into the 50s.

Rain returns overnight as we feel the effects of Zeta.

Thursday will be a washout.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8