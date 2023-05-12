CLEVELAND (WJW) – Heavier rain will continue to sit out of the area through the night. A round of showers with a few pockets of heavier rain will move in overnight, mainly for areas south of Akron.

Scattered showers will continue into early Saturday before moving out for the second half of the day.

Mild and cloudy as the showers move in later tonight. Light rain will continue into tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

Best chance for showers will be early tomorrow, around and south of US 30. Cloudy with a few areas of drizzle into the early afternoon before drier conditions move in for the evening. Chance to see a few breaks of sunshine late in the day with highs in the low 70s.

Scattered showers (some steady early in the morning) will stick around before drier conditions Saturday late afternoon/evening.

Mother’s Day will be dry but cooler with more clouds than sunshine.

Next week temperatures trending around average with a few cooler days. Lots of sunshine expected with a nice dry stretch.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.