CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mild with rain across the area. Pockets of heavier rain is possible during the early morning. The rain will slowly fizzle out around lunch leaving us with cloudy skies and cooler air.

Showers will greet many folks early in the morning before moving out quickly before Noon. The rest of the day will be dry but predominantly cloudy and staying cool, in the upper 40s, about 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

Panhandle storm track continues along with more cold from the north.

More sustainable cold last weekend of the year. Nothing extreme but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks. Better chances for snow.

It’s looking more promising that we’ll have snow on the ground as ring in the new year.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: