Rain to snow: Your Thanksgiving forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Rain will develop late tonight through Thanksgiving day. Travel will be wet but not white.

Lake effect snow will commence Thursday night into Friday.

So just how many Thanksgivings have seen at least some snow cover somewhere in our FOX 8 viewing area? The answer may surprise you! Look for the check marks!:

One year in particular (since 2010) saw quite a bit of snow locally…. 2013. Anywhere from 1-8″ of snow was on the ground locally that year.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: