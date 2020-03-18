Rain to move in as temperatures rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Three separate moderate to heavy rain events will occur from late Wednesday through Friday; a midday lull is likely Thursday.

Here’s a look at the cloud cover forecast through Wednesday evening:

Wednesday Forecast

-Wind gusts late Thursday/early Friday could reach 40+ mph.

-Temperatures will be rising and dropping Friday

-Locally heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening through Friday…

Rainfall Futurecast

*The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday (the earliest since the late-1800s!) at 11:50pm

Did you know March and April have the highest day-to-day temperature fluctuations (20 degrees or more) of any months? Our 8 day forecast mirrors this.