Rain to move in as temperatures rise

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Three separate moderate to heavy rain events will occur from late Wednesday through Friday; a midday lull is likely Thursday.
Here’s a look at the cloud cover forecast through Wednesday evening:
-Wind gusts late Thursday/early Friday could reach 40+ mph.
-Temperatures will be rising and dropping Friday
-Locally heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening through Friday…
Did you know March and April have the highest day-to-day temperature fluctuations (20 degrees or more) of any months? Our 8 day forecast mirrors this.