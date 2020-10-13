Rain, thunder sweep through Northeast Ohio overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday was warm, breezy and sunny! Not a bad start to our week!

Rain and thunder sweep through overnight and in the morning hours of Tuesday. Clouds will move from west to east by sunrise.

Check out the maps in motion animation below:

Temps cool down briefly Tuesday, but a nice bump in the mercury is expected for Wednesday as highs near 70° with milky sunshine.

The next chance of rain is Thursday afternoon as temps will drop into the lower 50s by the end of the week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

