Rain this morning with breaks this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A wet start to your Wednesday.

Showers will be around through the morning and it will be warm and humid.

It won’t rain all day.

We’ll get a break late afternoon.

There are more rain and storm chances tomorrow.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

