CLEVELAND (WJW) – Morning showers will end late AM into the early afternoon with some breaks of sun. Spotty PM storms will redevelop late PM into the evening with some locally heavy rainfall in eastern areas.

A slow drop in humidity later tonight & Saturday. The ONE front we will be watching is the warm front Saturday night/early Sunday. This could produce a super-spotty shower.

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August with the heat and humidity returning. Temps well into the 80s!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

