Rain, then snow this Thanksgiving week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Happy Thanksgiving week!

There is great news for travelers taking to the roads on Wednesday: skies will start with plenty of sun. Even as clouds increase later Wednesday, conditions will be quiet, dry, with a modest recovery in backyard thermometers.

Rain will develop late tonight/early Thursday morning. Much of Thanksgiving will be rainy. Travel will be wet, but not white…. no icy or snowy conditions.

Lake effect snow starts Thursday night and into Friday.

More cold is on the way Friday through early next week! Of course, this will kick off lake effect snow showers or a wintry mix from time to time which may decorate the ground with a little snow, but it will be one to two days too late to count as having seen snow on Thanksgiving Day. Stay tuned for specifics.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: