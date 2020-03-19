Rain tapers off overnight, more showers expected Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Rain is going to taper off overnight.
The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday!
After a morning lull in the rain, Thursday evening after 5 p.m. showery and perhaps thundery weather is possible.
Here’s the latest futurecast animation showing a series of fronts destined for the Ohio Valley that could turn out skies stormy, leading to a rather chilly weekend!
A line of stronger storms will arrive early Friday morning. Some may become severe. We are under a marginal risk with the main threat being damaging winds.
Locally heavy rainfall. We’ll be watching our area creeks, rivers and streams for flooding.
Following our unsettled warm-up, temperatures will fall below average. A chilly, but sun-filled weekend is on tap!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: