Rain tapers off for a much drier afternoon; temps climb into the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The morning rain will begin to taper off.
We’re not expecting any downpours like yesterday.
That’s going to help our counties that got soaked over the last few days.
There’s a FLOOD WARNING in effect for Ashland, Huron, and Richland counties through 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Click here for the latest weather alerts.
By 10 a.m. rain chances take a nosedive across Northeast Ohio.
We won’t see a lot of sun, but it’s going to warm up into the 70s as we begin to dry out.
Sunshine will return tomorrow, but it will be a bit cooler with temps in the 60s.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
More weather information here.