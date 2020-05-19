1  of  3
Rain tapers off for a much drier afternoon; temps climb into the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The morning rain will begin to taper off. 

We’re not expecting any downpours like yesterday. 

That’s going to help our counties that got soaked over the last few days. 

There’s a FLOOD WARNING in effect for Ashland, Huron, and Richland counties through 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

By 10 a.m. rain chances take a nosedive across Northeast Ohio.

We won’t see a lot of sun, but it’s going to warm up into the 70s as we begin to dry out. 

Sunshine will return tomorrow, but it will be a bit cooler with temps in the 60s. 

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

