CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The colder air is becoming readily apparent now as winds blow off the lake west to east.

It’s official. Our first frozen precipitation of the season has happened.

First official Frozen precipitation occurred November 2, 2021. Looking very likely that the growing season will officially end by the end of the week — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) November 2, 2021

A little sun, rain, snow and graupel are in the mix for a portion of Northeast Ohio Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lake effect precipitation is expected today. Graupel and snow are possible this afternoon into the evening, especially in the hills . These will be associated with the most intense returns on radar. pic.twitter.com/9Du6bxz1O6 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 2, 2021

Most of the precipitation will be spotty.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST