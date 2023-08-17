CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thursday started off with sun.

But clouds and a line of rain and storms will arrive after 3 p.m. A cold front will move west to east, followed by scattered showers and storms through midnight. The heaviest of the rain and storms will arrive closer to the evening commute.

There is a low threat of strong storms in our communities, gusty winds being the main threat.

Humidity will drop briefly Friday into Saturday before warmer air returns. Friday is going to feel more like fall.

It’ll be perfect weather for Friday night football games!

Finally, signs of summer heat are returning next week! A few weak fronts will pass from the northwest — the timing is still uncertain. It’s highly doubtful this heat will be long-lasting. The pattern looks to revert back to the lower 80s. The 90s will stay west as the month ends. More on this is coming soon.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: