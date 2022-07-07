CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, clouds will gradually increase to mostly cloudy by morning. We will be dry and quiet but pretty comfortable with seasonable warmth.

A final cluster of rain/storms arrives Friday. The timing is noon through 7 p.m. No severe weather is anticipated other than localized flooding in our southern communities, areas closest to the front.

Then, the comfy air moves in for the weekend. Enjoy! Sunny and dry conditions all weekend.

Overall, expect below normal rainfall over the next two weeks.

Even though we had excessive rainfall across our parts July 4-6, some over 3″, there are parts of Northeast Ohio that are abnormally dry.

Looking ahead, the extreme heat stays west most of next week and into the next weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: