(WJW) — Rain will move in early and continue on and off through the day. As a cold front moves in, there is the chance for a few thunderstorms with heavier periods of rain Sunday evening.

The SPC has eastern parts of the area under a Marginal Risk, the lowest tier of severe weather. Still, an isolated strong to severe storm is possible with damaging winds, hail and the risk for a tornado. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding issues.

Dreary, damp and breezy to start the work week with daily rain chances and wind gusts reaching 20-25 mph at times. We will finally dry out by the end of the upcoming week but Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants could move into the Midwest by next weekend bringing another round of rain.

Cooler pattern continues into next week. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first few days of October. Probably not as warm as this past week, but overall, temps trending above normal. Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: