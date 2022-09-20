CLEVELAND (WJW) — A fantastic day today with abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon.

Multiple opportunities for rain/storms over the next two days. The first will be tonight. Widespread rain/storms slowly tapering by mid-morning Wednesday. About a 5-hour dry/sunny period before the second opportunity Wednesday afternoon/evening.

The SPC has a Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat and locally heavy rainfall associated with a few of these storms but some hail can’t be ruled out. Downpours could lead to some flooding issues.

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER starting Thursday (60s) and continuing through the remainder of the week!

Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year where these big swings occur with higher frequency.

Cooler pattern continues into next week. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: