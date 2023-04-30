(WJW) — A cold front is moving through this morning keeping the showers around through midday.

We will gets breaks of sunshine mainly after 2 p.m., along with spotty showers — nothing widespread. It’ll be cooler today with highs in the 50s.

There will be low stalls with additional rain this week. Temperatures will be in the 40s! Winds will pick up, gusting between 30 mph and 40 mph at times.

Wind chills will be in the 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning. A wintry mix is possible during this time. YIKES!

Sunshine returns late in the week and the upcoming weekend is looking fabulous!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: