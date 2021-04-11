Rain sticking around for the start of your workweek

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds will produce occasional showers overnight. Cool and damp conditions persist into Monday.

An upper-level low keeps our unsettled weather around. We’re not expecting widespread rain; it’ll be more intermittent. Keep your umbrellas close. This pattern lasts for at least another day.

We need the rain. Much of Northeast Ohio is reporting abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Cooler, more seasonable air continues for the week ahead. You’ll find our coolest temps midweek. The upcoming weekend may sport a few showers.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast