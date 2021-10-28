Rain starts tonight; how much to expect in your neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We will maintain dry conditions Thursday and warm-up ahead of our next system.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. It will be a good day to get any yard work done and preps for Halloween.

Things change after sunset Thursday.

Showers will develop from south to north.

Friday is a washout with 1-2″ possible by the end of the day. Scattered showers will linger through Saturday.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST/BROWNS FORECAST: A few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs in the upper-50s. A dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins.

Looking ahead, by the middle of next week, brace yourself for a big chill! Temperatures will not get out of the 40’s. Frosty starts likely along with lake effect rain showers that could contain a wintry mix at times. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: