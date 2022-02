CLEVELAND (WJW) – The week ahead has a little bit of everything: sunshine, a warmup, a cooldown, rain and snow.

Today as we wrap up February, we’ll see the mid-30s with sunshine.

March arrives Tuesday with a chance for snow.

Wednesday, we have rain in the forecast.

Thursday, temperatures will be cold enough for snow.

But by the weekend, we’re expecting 50s.

We have rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST