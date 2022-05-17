CLEVELAND (WJW) – Plenty of sunshine and clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 60s, a little cooler right along the lake.

Winds should relax in the evening, but you may need a jacket heading out. Pollen levels are on the lower to the moderate side so it should be tolerable for allergy sufferers outside.

The next chance of showers is Wednesday. On and off showers in the morning, followed by widespread rain after 4 p.m.

Higher humidity late tomorrow into Thursday/Friday.

A warm front moves in late Thursday, bringing back the risk of showers and storms Thursday night. Friday, we could be flirting with 90.

Temperatures bobbing above and below average for the next 8 days.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: