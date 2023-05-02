CLEVELAND (WJW) – Soggy and cold evening with temperatures remaining in the 40s and 30s. Breezy conditions will make it feel much colder through the night. On and off showers will continue through most of the evening.

Showers will change over into a wintry mix and some wet snowflakes overnight into early tomorrow. We aren’t expecting accumulation like we did this morning, but a slushy dusting is possible on surfaces. Changing back into rain by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Staying breezy.

All in all here is a look at how much rain will fall from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at snow in May historically:

Sunshine returns late week and the upcoming weekend looking fabulous and warmer! The CPC has above average temperatures forecasted for the next 8-14 days, meaning more 60s and 70s!

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.