CLEVELAND (WJW) – Widespread showers will continue through the night with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Severe weather is not expected. The rain will turn more scattered overnight but will still stick with us. Staying mild with temperatures in the 60s and 50s.

Tomorrow’s rain will linger in the early morning hours followed by some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s, flirting with 70. Getting a quiet break for Friday night football. Showers will move back in later Friday night.

A reinforcing cold front drops late Friday with another round of showers and much cooler temperatures.

A lake effect pattern develops this weekend.

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival on Sunday, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on and off again light showers and cool and breezy temps in the mid-50s.

Here is the 8-day forecast: