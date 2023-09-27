CLEVELAND (WJW) – Light scattered showers will continue across the area tonight with a few pockets of heavier rain.

A few spotty showers are possible overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Feeling damp and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

For Thursday, scattered showers are around for the morning commute and through the day. Shower activity should be a little lighter by afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be held into the upper 60s thanks to the scattered showers and cloud cover.

Rainfall amounts up to a quarter of an inch in spots through Thursday.

Friday, clouds and a few showers will be around in the early morning but the afternoon should feature gradual sunshine with maybe an isolated diurnally driven shower. Temperatures will be back into the lower 70s. Looking nice for Friday night football!

We need any amount we can get! Most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

We are losing daylight at a rapid rate this time of year.

The weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine and mid 70’s as we usher in October.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.