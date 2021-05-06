Rain sticking around through the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The next round of rain is moving through and will persist through the overnight hours into Friday morning.

Maps in Motion

Two weather systems, one Thursday night through early Friday and the second Friday evening into early Saturday will have us dodging a few raindrops.

Friday there will a few lingering showers east of I-77 in the morning, otherwise, dry from mid-morningt hrough late afternoon. The best chance of rain will be between 6 and 10 p.m. Overall the rain will be spotty. Less coverage than the rain late Thursday evening/night.

The long-range temperature outlook through the middle of May shows a slow warming trend especially around the weekend of May 15-16 and continuing into the following week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast