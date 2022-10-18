CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers and a few wet snowflakes will continue tonight. A light accumulation is possible for our snowbelt region but it won’t stick around long and mainly be on higher surfaces.

Most of us seeing a cold rain overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Feeling much colder thanks to the gusty conditions.

Showers with a brief wintry mix will stick around tomorrow morning. Make sure the kiddos have all of the layers with temperatures in the 30s but feeling much colder. A few wet snowflakes are possible early in the day before changing over into rain during the afternoon and evening.

On and off showers will continue to push northeast through the afternoon and evening before we start to dry things out Wednesday night. Dry to end the work week and head into the weekend.

After a brief chill, seasonal temps return late week. Trend will continue into next week!

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.