CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly cloudy with the chance for a sprinkle or two tonight. Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s and upper 50s tonight into tomorrow morning.

A bit breezy with a better chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a mix of sun and a clouds along with a few showers passing, especially in the late afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will top out on either side of 70 degrees.

The best chances for rain this week will be mid-week. Mainly late Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine gradually returning on Friday.

Rainfall amounts up to a quarter of an inch in spots through Thursday.

We need any amount we can get! Most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

We are losing daylight at a rapid rate this time of year.

The weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine and mid 70’s as we usher in October.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: