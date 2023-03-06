CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers will hug the lake shore through the evening with a better chance after sunset. Can’t rule out a non-severe thunderstorm.

No flooding threat as most of the rain will be rather light.

As temperatures fall tonight, a quick shot of light snow will sweep across the area before sunrise. A light dusting is possible but is not expected to stick around with little to no accumulation.

Dry but cold the rest of the week until Friday.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd!

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

