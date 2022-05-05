CLEVELAND (WJW) – Light showers this evening and overnight tonight. Coverage and rain intensity ramp up early Friday morning.

Showers will redevelop Friday and into early Saturday. Some of this rain will be locally heavy with a few rumbles of thunder late Friday evening.

Drier Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds will be a nice change. Highs will reach the low 60s. Beautiful weather for Mom! Warmer temperatures to start next week with a few 80s! Could end up being the warmest four-day stretch in almost eight months!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: