CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers continue to move in tonight and last through early tomorrow morning.

By the morning commute, the rain will be very light and just a few sprinkles. Staying mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s tonight.

0.25-0.50″ expected with a few pockets of heavier rain. Rain becomes scattered and light by Tuesday morning.

Most of the day tomorrow will be dry. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Two systems this week. Monday night into Tuesday and overnight Wednesday into Friday. The second ending with a wintry mix by Friday.

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising. The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER the last 8-10 days of the month.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.