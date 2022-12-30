CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mild, breezy and cloudy this evening but we’re dry, if you’re headed out. Just a light jacket should do you just fine.

Overnight, rain showers will move in and we’ll dip into the upper 40s, well above our average overnight lows. Rain could be heavy at times early Saturday.

A better chance for heavier rain to move in tonight into Saturday.

If you’re headed out New Year’s Eve to celebrate, it’s looking dry for the evening through midnight and the overnight. Temps will be in the 40s. So you’ll want the jacket and an umbrella just in case.

After this past winter storm we’ve recorded 4 hours of wind chill temps at -30 or colder in Cleveland. Last time we experienced those dangerous wind chills was in the winter of 2013-14 where we recorded 36 hours. The most occurred in the winter of 1981-82 with 82 HOURS YIKES!

Lake Erie ice coverage is now at 20-25% across the western basin. Most of this will melt off this week

Temperatures gradually warming through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week. Above normal temperatures over the next 7 days. Small chance for spotty snow late next week.

