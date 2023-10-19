CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers have moved in and they are here to stay for a few days. On and off showers tonight with a few pockets of heavier rain.

It’ll be pretty breezy as well with wind gusts up to 25 mph. That may make it feel cooler with wind driven showers and temperatures in the 50s.

Waking up to temperatures on either side of 50 degrees with a breezy and damp day ahead. Have the umbrella with you!

Showers turn more scattered and light during the day tomorrow. Temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 50s with breezy conditions. You might want to bring the rain jacket or poncho for Friday night football. It won’t be a washout but a few showers will stick around.

Rainfall forecast for Thursday and Friday:

Showers and chilly air follow us into the weekend.

Check the 8-day forecast above.