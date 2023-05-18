CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ll dip into the 50s this evening. Temps will bottom out around 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., then slowly start rising overnight.

Many will wake up tomorrow with temps in the 60s, perfect for the morning jog or taking the dog out.

Much of Friday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A few passing showers are possible through the day but most are dry and warm, in the mid 70s.

A stronger cold front moves in Friday night. A line of rain/storms after 9 p.m. Linger showers early Saturday then much drier. Everyone dries by 2 p.m.

Take a look:

Temperature outlook for next week. Trending warmer late next week/early Memorial Day weekend.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.