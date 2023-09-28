(WJW) — For Thursday, scattered showers are around for the morning commute, but there will be plenty of dry breaks. Shower activity should be a little lighter by the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be held into the upper 60s thanks to the scattered showers and cloud cover.

Rainfall amounts up to a quarter of an inch are expected in spots through Thursday.

A lingering morning showeris also expected Friday.

Friday, clouds and a few showers will be around in the early morning but the afternoon should feature gradual sunshine with a potential isolated diurnally driven shower. Temperatures will be back into the lower 70s.

It’s looking nice for Friday night football!

We need any amount we can get! Most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

The weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine and mid 70’s as we usher in October.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

