Lakeshore flood watch issued for northeastern counties ahead of evening storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday is our pick day of the weekend! Great for outdoor activities and maybe even some yard work. The rain is appearing to hold off until sundown Saturday leaving us with an entirely dry day!

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Erie, Lucas, Ottawa and Sandusky counties until 4 p.m.

Significant lakeshore flooding is possible. E/NE winds of 15-30 MPH sustained, gusts 40+ Roads may be closed and some shoreline erosion may occur.

A moisture laden system will be affecting us on Saturday night and Sunday with occasional shower with heavy downpours embedded within Saturday night and early Sunday. The rain will become more widely scattered Sunday afternoon.

We’ll be monitoring our rivers and creeks closely. Minor flooding is possible with over an inch expected in many parts of the viewing area. Up to 2″ of rain may fall in some select neighborhoods. Winds will ramp up Sunday with gusts reaching 40+mph.

