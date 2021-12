CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Welcome, December! Not to worry (at least in the near term): Milder days are ahead through Thursday!

Virtually all of our snowpack will disappear by then, only to return early next week with the next cold shot of air.

Three chances of rain showers:

Late Wednesday afternoon/early evening today (40%)

Midday Thursday–a few in the evening (20%)

AM Friday (snow mixed early east) (20%)

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: