Rain returns Friday; Temps in the 80s this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Today is day #4 of our heat wave of 90°+ temperatures. It will be the hottest day with highs reaching the low and mid 90’s! With such high humidity, we are now in the “oppressive zone”. It will feel more like 98-104°! Consequently, a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect now through 9PM for the majority of our viewing area.

Eastern counties are not under the heat advisory because the chances of heat indices reaching 100+ are much smaller. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to be sweltering hot! In addition, an AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for parts of area until midnight. Those sensitive to poor air quality should limit time outdoors.

There is the chance of very few pop-up storms through this evening. Our rain deficit continues to grow as we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in our Northwestern and Southeastern counties.

Relief is on the way this weekend with widespread rain returning Friday late afternoon. Expect a line of storms to move through from 1PM west to 5PM east. Following the front temperatures will drop to normal territory with highs in the low 80’s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

