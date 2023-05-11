CLEVELAND (WJW) – Dry tonight and the first half of the day tomorrow. Light showers will move in during the evening with the heavier rain late Friday night.
Not as cool but a nice night to open up the windows! Temperatures will fall into the 50s through the night with a few places in the low 50s by early tomorrow morning. A few more clouds than previous nights but staying quiet.
Scattered showers (some steady) will stick around early Saturday before drier conditions Saturday late afternoon/evening.
Mother’s Day dry but cooler with more clouds than sunshine.
Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.