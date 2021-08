CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Get ready for days of umbrella weather!

There will be breaks of sun Tuesday, but thunderstorms will ramp up after 1 p.m.

Scattered showers and rumbles will continue this week with higher coverage across eastern areas Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred arrive in the Ohio Valley by midweek.

We will have limited rain chances during the afternoon Thursday as well as Friday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST