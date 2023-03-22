CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this evening and breezy. More widespread rain after sundown tonight.

Steady rain overnight into Thursday morning with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Rain then becomes scattered late Thursday and into early Friday.

Front stalls across central Ohio early Friday with rain redeveloping late Friday into Saturday.

A good chance much of the area will receive 2-3″ of rain, between late Wednesday through Saturday night.

The warmup is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. Normal high for the end of March is 52.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: