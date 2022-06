CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s Wednesday, but rain and storms are moving in for the evening.

The best timing on the storms from west to east will be 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

We dry out for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. Changes come in for the weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: