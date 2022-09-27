CLEVELAND (WJW) – Damp and chilly tonight with a few lingering showers this evening, mainly closer to the shoreline. A bit of a lull overnight with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

More rain is expected through the day tomorrow, although it’ll be a bit more scattered. Chance for a few thunderstorms containing small hail are possible. Breaks of sun and clouds through the afternoon as highs struggle to climb into the upper 50s. Not as breezy either as conditions improve Wednesday night.

With the slow, training showers (storms), an additional 1-2″ rainfall is possible through Wednesday morning for parts of the shoreline east into Lake County. A Flood Watch is in place for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula County through tomorrow morning.

One more day! Rain coverage drops Wednesday late. Drier conditions to finish the week.

Hurricane Ian continues to intensify as it moves past Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s forecasted to increase to a Cat 4 Hurricane before making landfall along the west coast of Florida, bringing hazardous storm surge, winds, and flooding Wednesday into Thursday.

Cooler pattern continues. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first few days of October. The remains of Ian will play a role in the degree of warmth this weekend.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.