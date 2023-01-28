CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are in the 30s and winds are gusty so look for wind chills to be in the 20s.

A break from the precipitation Saturday with another panhandle system from the SW arriving Saturday night.

Rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning and continuing into the early afternoon. Little snow accumulation. Temps will stay near 40 early then fall into the lower 30s by sundown.

Overall temperature vs normal over the next week:

Storm track will be mainly out of the SW over the next few weeks:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.