CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers move in this evening with a bulk of the rain overnight. A wave of rain will move in around sunrise through the late morning.

Turning scattered through the afternoon and evening tomorrow.

Mild as cloud build into the area tonight. Heavier rain will move in after midnight into the early hours of Friday. No severe storms anticipated.

Rain will turn more scattered through the afternoon tomorrow. Chance for a few general thunderstorms. Cool with temperatures climbing into the low 70s during the day.

Looking ahead this weekend, Saturday’s coverage will be smaller, on and off and mainly in the morning. A few spotty storms will develop in the afternoon with small coverage/sun in between. Eastern areas of northern Ohio much better chance. Drier west.

Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday/Monday.

Temperature forecast:

Here’s how we wrap up the month heading into July:

