CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday morning and afternoon we will stay mostly dry through the day in Northeast Ohio. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will see the rain Wednesday evening with steady rain overnight and into Thursday morning. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday (mix in spots) into Thursday morning. Rain will continue through late AM/midday Thursday with plenty of dry periods Thursday afternoon… spotty later in the day as temperatures cool. Spotty light snow Thursday night (minimal accumulation). Breezy with gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times during the day Thursday.

A few snow showers Friday (little accums) with snow showers Saturday (light accumulations). Another winter system early and late next week. Active storm track heading into Christmas weekend.

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Follow FOX8.com for your latest forecast updates.